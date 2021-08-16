Off-duty Montgomery police officer arrested for domestic violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer who was already on administrative leave found himself arrested over the weekend, the police department confirmed.

Officer Zavarius Jones, 27, was taken into custody Saturday after fellow officers responded to the 500 block of Clayton Street in regards to a domestic dispute.

Jones was off duty at the time of the incident, the police department said. Both he and the other unnamed person involved in the incident were arrested following an investigation.

Jones is now charged with third degree Domestic Violence – third degree Assault.

No reason was given for why Jones, assigned to the patrol division, was already on administrative leave, but MPD confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against him after his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.