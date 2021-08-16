Advertise
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble

He resigned from another job last year after busting into the wrong apartment.
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark police officer faces domestic violence charges, only months after he lost another job amid bizarre circumstances.

27-year-old Keyon Russaw was arrested Sunday night in Ozark on one count of Domestic Violence Third Degree, per records.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship told News 4 that he is aware of the arrest and plans to meet with Ozark Interim Police Chief Charles Ward about the matter. Blankenship said department equipment issued to Russaw was taken from him.

A message seeking comment has been left with Chief Ward.

In October 2020 Russaw, an on-duty Dothan officer, broke into an apartment by mistake as he searched for another person in a domestic incident.

He was not charged at the request of the woman who slept inside that Princeton Place apartment with her two children, one of whom Russaw awakened as he rambled through the home with a flashlight.

Russaw resigned from the Dothan Police Department to avoid termination.

