Railroad crossing closed for repairs in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A CSX railroad crossing in Montgomery has been closed for repairs, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA reports the crossing is near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Wares Ferry Road. It will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.

Details about the repairs have not been released.

