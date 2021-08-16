Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Report: Half of Alabama nursing home staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Nursing home residents in Ohio still face some Covid-19 restrictions.
Nursing home residents in Ohio still face some Covid-19 restrictions.(WOIO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of Alabama’s nursing homes are being cared for by many staff members who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. As of mid-August, only about half of nursing home employees, or 51.6%, have taken steps to get vaccines.

While still higher than the state’s last-in-the-nation overall ranking in which just 31% of citizens fully vaccinated, nursing homes carry particular concern since the elderly make up one of the largest at-risk populations for COVID-19.

While 81% of nursing home residents have been vaccinated, the number of “breakthrough” cases, or cases in which a vaccinated person tests positive, continues to rise. The rate remains considerably lower than among those who are unvaccinated, however.

The low staff vaccination rates are concerning for organizations like AARP, which contends Alabama must look at the situation and it must be “addressed without delay.”

The Alabama Nursing Home Association has pushed back saying when it comes to aid during the pandemic, the AARP hasn’t offered any assistance. The association added that it’s one thing to point out numbers and another to actually work in nursing homes during a pandemic.

Despite just one in two staffers having been vaccinated, there are currently no vaccine requirements for nursing home staff or residents in Alabama, something AARP Alabama suggests should change. The nursing home association believes vaccine education and freedom of choice are the best options.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in separate overnight Troy shootings
Fred's impacts mainly east Alabama
Fred brings rain, some wind to Alabama
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee, Daphne game canceled following Dimitri McKee’s death
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 85 in Montgomery is causing delays, according to the...
Overturned vehicle on I-85 near Mitylene cleared
Dimitri McKee, a rising senior for the Lee High School Generals, has died.
Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee dies

Latest News

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics. Others are...
Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
‘Healthcare is limited:’ Clinic provides COVID shots in rural Montgomery
‘Healthcare is limited:’ Clinic provides COVID shots in rural Montgomery
Montgomery Public schools welcome students back to school Monday.
Montgomery Public Schools welcome students back to class