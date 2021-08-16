Advertise
Rogers has harsh words for Biden on Afghanistan pullout

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Rep. Mike Rogers, R-AL, slammed President Joe Biden’s address to the nation Monday in which he addressed the chaos that has unfolded as the United States pulls out of Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Biden said he had to make a decision, to either honor a troop withdrawal agreement put together by the Trump administration or to send thousands more troops back into the country for a “third decade” of war.

I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said.

Rogers, a ranking member on the powerful Armed Services Committee, said the president’s speech “did not match the reality of what’s occurring in Afghanistan,” and accused him of “finger-pointing” while it was his “indefensible decisions and failure to prepare that have created the security and humanitarian crisis currently unfolding.”

Biden described the scenes playing out in Afghanistan as “gut-wrenching” but said he would take the criticism for what’s happening rather than leave the decision to his successor, who would become the fifth U.S. president to deal with the unpopular war.

“His words are no comfort to the women and children now forced to live under the repressive Taliban regime,” Rogers said. “Afghans are so desperate to flee the Taliban that they are clinging onto departing American aircraft.”

Rogers said he would seek to hold the Biden administration “accountable for this catastrophic failure.”

