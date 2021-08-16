Sprinkler system saves Pike Road apartment from fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road firefighters say a fire Sunday could have been much worse if not for the apartment’s sprinkler system.

According to the Pike Road Fire Department, Capt. David Hughes, the fire happened at the Stone Park Apartment complex. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters deactivated the sprinkler system and began cleaning efforts.

Pike Road firefighters say a fire Sunday could have been much worse if not for the apartment’s sprinkler system. ((Source: Pike Road Fire Dept.))

No one was injured during the fire, according to Hughes.

Additional details surrounding the fire have not been released.

