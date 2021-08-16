Advertise
Sprinkler system saves Pike Road apartment from fire

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road firefighters say a fire Sunday could have been much worse if not for the apartment’s sprinkler system.

According to the Pike Road Fire Department, Capt. David Hughes, the fire happened at the Stone Park Apartment complex. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters deactivated the sprinkler system and began cleaning efforts.

No one was injured during the fire, according to Hughes.

Additional details surrounding the fire have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

