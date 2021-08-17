Back to August-like weather with rain chances falling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As quickly as Fred arrived it departed. The system is to our northeast this morning and is done impacting our eastern counties.

Skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s today. (WSFA 12 News)

After we get rid of morning low clouds and leftover drizzle in spots we’re looking at a partly cloudy afternoon with just an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Then it’s back to our typical August pattern here in Central Alabama -- highs in the 90s, muggy conditions and daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday-Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Although there are many days in the extended forecast with very low chances for rain -- around 20% or less. So not every day will bring pop-up storms to the area.

Right now we’ve got an isolated chance on Wednesday followed by scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms both Thursday and Friday. Then it’s likely mainly dry for the weekend and start of next week.

Highs head well into the 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

With the drier weather comes hotter temperatures. The lower 90s that we’ll have through the workweek will give way to middle and perhaps upper 90s this weekend and next week. Throw in the mugginess and it will feel like it’s in the upper 90s and 100s each afternoon.

We do have two other systems out in the tropics that we’re watching. Tropical Storm Grace is in the Caribbean and will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico next week. It doesn’t look like it will curve toward Alabama and Florida.

It will feel like it's in the 100s beginning Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Storm Henri is out near Bermuda, and it will not be a threat to the United States as it will eventually move away out to sea even farther.

