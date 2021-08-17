Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said a traffic stop led to two arrests on Aug. 13, although one of the suspects tried to get away before giving up.

Johnson said a car was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Main Street that day. He said the officer who questioned the driver smelled marijuana and called for assistance. After backup arrived, they asked both occupants to get out the car.

The chief said the driver, 30-year-old Arielle Glanton, complied but the passenger, 31-year-old Jarvarus Williams, refused to get out.

Johnson said officers tried to physically remove him from the vehicle but he fought with them. He said an officer deployed a stun gun, making “partial contact” with Williams.

He said Williams managed to lock the door and tried to drive away but then got out of the car and ran off. Police said he appeared to have a handgun.

Police set up a perimeter. Williams eventually surrendered without further incident, according to the chief.

Johnson said police found two handguns in the vehicle, as well as what appeared to be marijuana.

Williams was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of a governmental operation, resisting arrest and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Glanton was charged with obstruction of a governmental operation.

Glanton was released on bond but Williams was taken to the Elmore County Jail under a total bond of $19,250.

