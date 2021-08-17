Advertise
HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier set for return to Wetumpka

The HGTV couple who took on a dozen projects, transforming Wetumpka in a show seen by millions,...
The HGTV couple who took on a dozen projects, transforming Wetumpka in a show seen by millions, is set to return to the city later in the week.(Courtney Chandler WSFA)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The show wrapped months ago and millions of viewers have seen the results of Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV show ‘Home Town Takeover’ on Wetumpka. But the couple didn’t drive off in their pickup truck for good.

“Ben and Erin are coming back,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis confirmed Tuesday. The Laurel, Mississippi, couple will be in town later in the week.

“And they will be doing a recap, and that recap will be to see how the program effected Wetumpka, and I think they’re going to be totally shocked and totally surprised to see this,” the mayor explained.

Willis said he has seen a significant boost in the number of visitors to downtown Wetumpka since the series aired and has no doubt it’s because of the worldwide exposure the show provided.

While the Napiers are set for another visit, the mayor said he’s not exactly sure if their visit will result in multiple TV episodes or not.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

