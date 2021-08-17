HMMA limiting production this week due to supply shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ongoing global shortage of computer chips is again impacting production at Montgomery’s Hyundai plant.

A spokesman says Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is processing vehicles for dealers this week. However, production will be limited to one shift Tuesday through Thursday due to the supply shortage of semiconductor parts.

Two shifts will produce vehicles on Thursday and Friday.

Full production will resume Monday.

HMMA is working with its parent company to diversify its supply chain.

The same computer chip shortage issue is forcing the Nissan factory in Smyrna, Tennessee to close for two weeks. Nissan says the shortage is due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a factory in Malaysia.

The plant makes six models.

Production will resume Aug. 30.

