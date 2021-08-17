Advertise
Man charged after victim critically injured in Prattville assault

Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was arrested after police were called to Highway 82 Bypass East after...
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was arrested after police were called to Highway 82 Bypass East after a report of an assault((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a man with domestic violence assault first degree after finding a victim in critical condition Friday.

Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was arrested after police were called to Highway 82 Bypass East after a report of an assault. The victim was taken from the scene to Baptist South for treatment of critical injuries.

Details about the incident and the victim’s identity were not released.

After gathering evidence, investigators charged Slayton and transported him to the Autauga County Metro Jail where he’s being held under a $150,000 cash bond.

Prattville police say other charges may follow. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

