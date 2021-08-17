Montgomery man charged with shooting juvenile over the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have arrested a man and charged him after a juvenile was shot over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

James Davis Sr., 35, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and second-degree assault, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Gibson Street.

Court documents indicate the victim was seriously injured but MPD said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening but was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Davis is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.