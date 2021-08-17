Advertise
Montgomery man charged with shooting juvenile over the weekend

David James Sr., 35, is charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling in...
David James Sr., 35, is charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling in Montgomery on Aug. 14, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have arrested a man and charged him after a juvenile was shot over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

James Davis Sr., 35, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and second-degree assault, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Gibson Street.

Court documents indicate the victim was seriously injured but MPD said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening but was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Davis is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $30,000.

