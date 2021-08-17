New Wetumpka high school stadium days away from first game

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The start of the new high school football season begins Friday night and it won’t be the typical start for Wetumpka. The team begins play in their new $6 million stadium located off Highway 14.

“This has been a long time coming,” said head football coach Tim Perry, who feels it’s just as good as a comeback win. “Overwhelming to a certain extent,” he explained. “Just everything is just so professionally done.”

There’s enough room for 5,000 fans, press boxes for both teams, an artificial turf playing surface and even a two-story building for gatherings and parties.

There’s the ability to put on dazzling light shows, and it gives you the feeling you’re standing in a small collegiate arena, but the real jewel is what you don’t see. It’s coming!

The Wetumpka Indians football team welcome the Prattville Lions Friday night at the new stadium. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“We can host Division II and Division III college events here,” the mayor stated, “and that’s something we will be chasing. It will be an economic development project for us,” said Major Jerry Willis.

The stadium was supposed to have opened a year ago but “COVID did back everything up,” said Willis. There’s no turning back the clock, now.

“I don’t think I’ll me gonna be as excited as these young people are. They have been waited for this,” the mayor added.

Outside the new stadium, there’s more to do.. They still have to pave the parking lot, but that’s a project that won’t start until October.

“Over here on the other side on the home side it will be completed by Friday,” said the mayor.

Wetumpka came close to winning it all four years ago. Maybe the aura of their shiny new digs will push them over the top this year. That would be a first in school history.

Wetumpka and Prattville kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

