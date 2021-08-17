Advertise
Sewell in Selma to introduce John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Rep. Terri Sewell used the Edmund Pettus Bridge as the backdrop for the introduction of the...
Rep. Terri Sewell used the Edmund Pettus Bridge as the backdrop for the introduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act on Aug. 17, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - With the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge as her backdrop, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell on Tuesday announced the introduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which she’ll work to pass through Congress.

“As a native of Selma and the Representative of Alabama’s Civil Rights District I knew there was no place more befitting,” Sewell said of the location for her announcement.

Lewis, a Troy native and longtime U.S. congressman representing Georgia, died in 2020. He was among those injured by police as he attempted to cross the bridge in 1965 in a march to the state Capitol to demand equal voting rights. The incident, known as Bloody Sunday, led to the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Fifty-six years ago, brave Foot Soldiers like John Lewis fought, bled, and died on this bridge for our most sacred and fundamental right–the right to vote. I’m proud to be introducing this bill today to restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which was gutted by the 2013 Supreme Court decision Shelby v. Holder and ensure that our democracy lives up to its ideals of justice and equality for all.”

Sewell has continued to introduce the bill in each new Congress since the Supreme Court’s ruling, recently naming it in Lewis’s honor.

Her office says the House will likely consider the bill for passage during the week of Aug. 23.

