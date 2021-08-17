Advertise
Suspect arrested in fatal Troy shooting

Jerrald Carmichael Theodias Sankey is charged with the murder of Anthony Carl Hodges.
Jerrald Carmichael Theodias Sankey is charged with the murder of Anthony Carl Hodges.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have arrested in a man in connection to one of two separate fatal shootings that happened late Saturday.

The arrest was made in connection to the death of 52-year-old Anthony Carl Hodges. Police found him dead from a gunshot wound in 100 block of Hubbard Street around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 14.

Jerrald Carmichael Theodias Sankey, 32, of Montgomery, was charged with murder after being identified as a suspect.

He was taken into custody in Troy without incident and booked into Pike County Jail with bail at $250,000.

Police are still searching for suspects in the other shooting that happened around the same time. That one was in the 100 block of West Fairview Street. Police say two 22-year-olds were shot. One of them, Ryan Gerrod Snell of Selma, died at the hospital. The other victim was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

