Tuskegee: County owns square where Confederate monument sits

The City of Tuskegee says it has determined the square on which a Confederate monument sits is...
The City of Tuskegee says it has determined the square on which a Confederate monument sits is owned by Macon County. A crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue on Aug. 12, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee’s city council held a special session Tuesday to learn more about the city’s position on what has become a heated issue involving a Confederate monument in the town square.

The monument stands in the 100 block of Tuskegee’s Main Street. It was damaged in July when Councilman Johnny Ford and another person took an electric saw to it. Ford said the statue represented slavery and he planned, “to take whatever steps necessary” to remove it.

Tuskegee’s city attorney Milton Davis presented research Tuesday showing the square is in the possession of Macon County.

“As a city, we can’t overrule the county. So, it is up to the county to take care of matters on a square,” said Tuskegee Mayor Lawrence Haygood. “We have no authority to do anything on the square.”

Haygood said the council voted on a resolution Tuesday showing the city’s support of the county and their position on the matter.

“They own the square and we’re supporting them to move ahead and take action to clarify their position and to get the situation on the square resolved,” Haygood said.

The mayor did say that the city had been given a limited deed of the parking lot by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue. The city is moving to gain full ownership over the parking lot.

“It makes no sense for the city not to have control of that,” Haygood added.

A crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy made repairs to the monument last Thursday.

It has long been a source of controversy in the predominantly African American city. It has been the target of vandalism on multiple occasions including in 2020, 2017, 2015 and in decades past.

