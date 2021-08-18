Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 prison has 85% of Alabama’s active COVID-19 state inmate cases

Nearly 9 in 10 of Alabama's active cases of COVID-19 among state prisoners are located at one...
Nearly 9 in 10 of Alabama's active cases of COVID-19 among state prisoners are located at one facility.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed nearly 200 active cases of COVID-19 among those housed at Elmore Correctional Facility, which houses about 1,000 inmates.

ADOC said it’s currently handling 224 total active cases statewide, meaning the lion’s share, or about 85%, are at Elmore Correctional. Another 11 cases at Draper Quarantine Intake Facility, also located in Elmore, means 90% of all active state inmate cases are in Elmore County.

ADOC said a recent increase in cases at ECF prompted it to take precautionary measures by testing every inmate who wasn’t exhibiting symptoms. Results from testing that started on Aug. 11 showed positive cases in 191 of 960 asymptomatic inmates, or about 20% of the population.

Since the pandemic started, Alabama’s prison system has confirmed 1,901 total cases of coronavirus among a prison population of nearly 25,000. But it’s previously stated the number is likely higher. A total of 66 state inmates have died.

The prison system said it institutes quarantine protocols for positive cases, whether symptomatic or not, at each of its facilities. It’s also working to vaccinate as many of its inmates as possible and says 11,355 have opted in for the free shots so far.

ADOC said 18 staff members have self-reported positive tests since Aug. 13, bringing total active cases to 50. Since the pandemic started, 1,071 staffers have reported positive tests but have since returned to work. Three have died.

ADOC staff also have access to vaccinations through the department and 876 have done so through the ADOC. That does not account for those who have opted for vaccinations through their own community providers.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
Jarvarus Williams and Arielle Glanton were arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.
Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun
Dimitri McKee passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He was a senior at Lee High School.
Remembering Dimitri McKee: Family opens up about loss of Lee football player
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
File image
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting

Latest News

A photo captured Tuesday afternoon by ER Director Amy Brandon shows the congestion at EAMC’s ER...
EAMC ER seeing record volumes, traffic jams at ambulance bays
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday.
Turning up the heat with daily storm chances