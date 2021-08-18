1 prison has 85% of Alabama’s active COVID-19 state inmate cases

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed nearly 200 active cases of COVID-19 among those housed at Elmore Correctional Facility, which houses about 1,000 inmates.

ADOC said it’s currently handling 224 total active cases statewide, meaning the lion’s share, or about 85%, are at Elmore Correctional. Another 11 cases at Draper Quarantine Intake Facility, also located in Elmore, means 90% of all active state inmate cases are in Elmore County.

ADOC said a recent increase in cases at ECF prompted it to take precautionary measures by testing every inmate who wasn’t exhibiting symptoms. Results from testing that started on Aug. 11 showed positive cases in 191 of 960 asymptomatic inmates, or about 20% of the population.

Since the pandemic started, Alabama’s prison system has confirmed 1,901 total cases of coronavirus among a prison population of nearly 25,000. But it’s previously stated the number is likely higher. A total of 66 state inmates have died.

The prison system said it institutes quarantine protocols for positive cases, whether symptomatic or not, at each of its facilities. It’s also working to vaccinate as many of its inmates as possible and says 11,355 have opted in for the free shots so far.

ADOC said 18 staff members have self-reported positive tests since Aug. 13, bringing total active cases to 50. Since the pandemic started, 1,071 staffers have reported positive tests but have since returned to work. Three have died.

ADOC staff also have access to vaccinations through the department and 876 have done so through the ADOC. That does not account for those who have opted for vaccinations through their own community providers.

