Alabama Nursing Home Association reacts to possible staff vaccination mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Nursing Home Association reacted Wednesday to news that the Biden Administration could soon mandate nursing home staff vaccinations as a condition for receiving federal funding.

The Associated Press, citing a senior administration official, reported Wednesday that the president will soon announce the new mandate as a way of increasing vaccination rates among those who care for some of the most at-risk populations.

“The Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) is working to learn more about the announcement,” said John Matson, the communications director for ANHA. “We expect the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will soon issue details and we will help our members understand and implement the requirements.”

Matson said ANHA “has supported COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing home staff and residents from the beginning.”

Recent data found that while about 81% of Alabama’s nursing home residents have been vaccinated, only about half of the staff who care for them have done the same.

“We conducted a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination education campaign for nursing home residents and staff and are actively working to increase the percentage of nursing home residents and staff who are vaccinated,” Matson explained.

He pointed to Alabama’s higher vaccination rates in nursing homes than for those in “Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee and several other states” as proof of that education’s effectiveness.

