Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery Friday

The 2019 Buckmasters Expo in downtown Montgomery.
The 2019 Buckmasters Expo in downtown Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast is headed back to the capital city.

The annual Buckmasters Expo starts on Friday at the Montgomery Convention Center. Buckmasters says there will be over 300 vendors and the expo is giving away more than $8,000 in prizes.

The expo will be open from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Along with vendors and giveaways, a concert featuring country music singer Easton Corbin will take place Friday night.

Admission is free with a can of food. For more information on this year’s entertainment, registration or concert ticket information, visit Buckmasters.com.

In 2020, the expo was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
Jarvarus Williams and Arielle Glanton were arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.
Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun
Dimitri McKee passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He was a senior at Lee High School.
Remembering Dimitri McKee: Family opens up about loss of Lee football player
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
File image
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting

Latest News

The book was written to be a companion, a guide, to the Civil Rights Trail that features more...
New book serves as companion to landmarks of the Civil Rights movement
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics. Others are...
Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges
EAT MGM’s Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, promoting local restaurants and encouraging folks...
EATMGM’s Restaurant Week returns August 13-22