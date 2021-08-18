Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast is headed back to the capital city.

The annual Buckmasters Expo starts on Friday at the Montgomery Convention Center. Buckmasters says there will be over 300 vendors and the expo is giving away more than $8,000 in prizes.

The expo will be open from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Along with vendors and giveaways, a concert featuring country music singer Easton Corbin will take place Friday night.

Admission is free with a can of food. For more information on this year’s entertainment, registration or concert ticket information, visit Buckmasters.com.

In 2020, the expo was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic.

