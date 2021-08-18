Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
Jarvarus Williams and Arielle Glanton were arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.
Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun
Dimitri McKee passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He was a senior at Lee High School.
Remembering Dimitri McKee: Family opens up about loss of Lee football player
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
According to leaders at Baptist Health, all of their ICU beds are full across their three area...
‘This is a crisis’: ICU beds full across Baptist Health

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday.
Turning up the heat with daily storm chances
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19