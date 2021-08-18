Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama hospital sees ambulance bay traffic jams

A photo captured Tuesday afternoon by ER Director Amy Brandon shows the congestion at EAMC’s ER...
A photo captured Tuesday afternoon by ER Director Amy Brandon shows the congestion at EAMC’s ER ambulance bay. The paramedics are sitting as the patient they transported waits inside on their stretcher for a bed in the ER to open up.(Source: Amy Brandon/East Alabama)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state, the East Alabama Medical Center says its emergency room is seeing record volumes.

A photo captured Tuesday afternoon by ER Director Amy Brandon shows the congestion at EAMC’s ER ambulance bay. The paramedics are sitting as the patient they transported waits inside on their stretcher for a bed in the ER to open up.

“This patient traffic jam keeps the out-of-town ambulances sidelined and unable to respond to other emergencies in their own communities,” EAMC said in a Facebook post.

The hospital said a lot of ambulances from neighboring counties are bringing patients to their hospital because many hospitals in the region and state are on diversion, meaning those hospitals are at zero capacity.

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier are not on diversion at this time, but officials said it’s likely a matter of time. The medical center’s three ERs saw over 250 patients Monday, even with wait times up to 8 hours.

Alabama saw 4,465 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s hospitalizations increased to 2,731 Wednesday. That’s up eight from the previous day.

As of Tuesday, Alabama was out of intensive care unit beds.

“Keep in mind that other emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, car accidents and grandparents falling still happen every day--they don’t wait for COVID to just magically go away. Just another eye-opening example of hospitals struggling to keep up with COVID-19,” said EAMC.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
Jarvarus Williams and Arielle Glanton were arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.
Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun
Dimitri McKee passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He was a senior at Lee High School.
Remembering Dimitri McKee: Family opens up about loss of Lee football player
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
File image
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting

Latest News

Nearly 9 in 10 of Alabama's active cases of COVID-19 among state prisoners are located at one...
1 prison has 85% of Alabama’s active COVID-19 state inmate cases
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots