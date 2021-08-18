Advertise
Elmore County schools to require masks as COVID-19 surges in students, staff

Elmore County Board of Education/Elmore County Public Schools
Elmore County Board of Education/Elmore County Public Schools(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Alabama school system has moved to require masks as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Starting Thursday, Elmore County Public Schools will require masks for employees and students in 3rd-12th grades. School personnel will provide masks to students who fail to bring them.

Superintendent Richard Dennis said the requirement comes as both student and staff COVID-19 cases in the county increased “significantly” this week.

According to Dennis, 78% of employees reporting positive tests so far are unvaccinated, and he encouraged all eligible adults to consider getting vaccinated.

“I understand there are many different perspectives on the COVID-19 health crisis,” Dennis said. “Our goal is to allow students to have the opportunity to attend school in person and we need your cooperation to continue to make it happen.”

The school system is also encouraging people to wear masks at extracurricular activities and even in outdoor venues.

Alabama saw 4,465 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s hospitalizations increased to 2,731 Wednesday. That’s up eight from the previous day.

As of Thursday, school districts in Alabama had reported 5,970 cases to the state already this school year, according to ADPH.

More detailed information, including a breakdown by school district, isn’t expected to be released until the Alabama COVID-19 schools dashboard is updated next month.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

