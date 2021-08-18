Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Autauga Academy Generals

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It was an unusual year for Autauga Academy. The team normally dominates the AISA Class AA, but a down year saw them finish 3-7 in 2020.

Head coach Bobby Carr and the team were very unhappy with last year’s results and have spent the summer making sure the Generals don’t repeat the past.

“I assure you these guys aren’t going to let that happen again,” said Carr. “Just the addition of some guys that we got and, like I said, the excitement, it’s almost like it was the first year that I got to Autauga Academy. Everybody’s fired up, they’re hungry. We learned a lot. I found a few extra gray hairs after last year’s football season, but again, we all get knocked down in life, man, you got to get back up and keep going.”

“The guys coming back take a lot from last year, and we don’t want to be in that position again,” added senior linebacker Anden Hilyer. “We take from it and find motivation in it.”

The most notable change in this year’s team chemistry, and a lot of it. The class of 2022 hopes to not only bounce back from last year, but to also come together as a family on the football field.

“The guys come out to practice every day excited to be there, everybody goes 100% and it’s a really good feeling that if you’re having a bad day, with the chemistry we have, the guys will pick you up,” said Hilyer.

“It’s really special. We’ve got a lot of guys from all different backgrounds, and everybody comes together as brothers. We all put our differences aside when we’re on the field. That’s what’s so special about it.”

But 2020 is in the past for Autauga Academy. While it served as a lesson learned, it’s also adding some motivation ahead of the Generals’ first game.

“Our main goal is to be playing in December for a championship,” said senior running back Karl Ligon. “That’s our main goal as a team. We want to exceed our expectations.”

“We’re back to where we need to be,” said Carr. “We’ve got a number of kids from a lot of different areas with the guys we have returning, and a blend of all that is good. The chemistry is where it needs to be. The vibe, the enthusiasm, the encouragement, all that I’ve seen in those great teams I’ve coached in the past, so hopefully it’s going to be a great year for us.”

Autauga Academy will open the season on Aug. 20 against Tuscaloosa Academy.

