Gov. Ivey reacts to Afghan chaos, praises US troops

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey broke her silence Wednesday, several days after chaos erupted amid a US pullout of Afghanistan.

“Alabama stands behind those who have served our country to support the military operations in Afghanistan,” Ivey said in a statement. “Over the past 20 years, 36 of Alabama’s own have lost their life protecting our freedoms. Their service was not in vain, and we stand behind them 100 percent.”

Ivey said she supports those in the military, as well as the Alabama National Guard and in diplomatic posts, for their efforts.

“They all served as a force of good in the world. In the days ahead, let’s pray for our country, the men and women left behind and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Ivey explained.

As U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan, a process expected to be complete by the end of the month, the Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 90s, has regained control, according to The Associated Press.

In the nation’s capital, Kabul, thousands of Afghans rushed to the airport hoping to escape Afghanistan because they fear what the Taliban’s rule will bring. One video showed some so desperate to leave, they ran after or climbed on a U.S. military airplane trying to take off.

At least seven people have died so far during the evacuation.

President Joe Biden called the situation “gut-wrenching” and said while he acknowledged that the collapse of the Afghan government happened much more quickly than he anticipated, he said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to pull troops and American citizens out. of the country

