Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death

The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Army National Guard has confirmed one of its active-duty soldiers has died while deployed in support of the Southwest Border mission.

Sgt. Kellice Armstrong, 49, of Montgomery, was assigned to the 2025th Transportation Company, 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 122nd Troop Command.

He died on Saturday, but few other details were immediately available as his death remains under investigation.

Armstrong joined the Guard in Nov. 2006 and earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Achievement Medal (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (2), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (2).

