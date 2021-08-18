Advertise
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse

A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Adriane White, 32, is charged with sex abuse first-degree.

Coleman says the charges are related to an investigation that began on Tuesday after a complaint was filed in the 800 block of Ann Street.

Court records say the incident happened inside the Ann Street Walmart. White is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile and forcing the victim to touch him.

White was off-duty at the time of the incident, Coleman adds.

Coleman says White was immediately relieved of duty. He was assigned to patrol and had been with the department since 2019.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

