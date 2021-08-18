Advertise
Pike County schools closed Friday for cleaning due to COVID-19

The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Pike County Schools to close this Friday so all campuses may be deep cleaned and sanitized.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Pike County Schools to close this Friday so all campuses may be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The closure will last from Friday through the weekend.

The school district says extracurricular and scheduled co-curricular activities may continue Friday and through the weekend unless they are limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

Regular bus routes will not be run, however, bus routes for all Academy and dual enrollment programs will run as scheduled. Students dual enrolled in a post-secondary institution should attend their classes Friday.

Classes will resume Monday,., However, this will be a virtual learning day as indicated in the published school calendar. Students will not attend classes on campus but are expected to participate in live online sessions and complete all schoolwork assigned by teachers through Schoology.

Students may call or text 334-672-0463 for assistance, or you can request help on the school system’s website.

Breakfast and lunch will not be served on Friday. On Monday, breakfast and lunch will be served curbside at each campus between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Traditional in-school classes will resume Tuesday. The district says there will be a health screening process at all schools and worksites for students and employees.

A vaccine clinic will be held on Sept. 2. Parents of students 12 and older may contact their school nurse if interested.

