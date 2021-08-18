Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a shooting that left a woman dead and three other people injured.

Capt. Saba Coleman says Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

The charges are related to a quadruple shooting on July 29th in the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. Coleman says Kashae Green, 25, died in the shooting. Two other women and a man were also injured.

An arrest affidavit says the shootings happened during a robbery.

On Tuesday, Jenkins was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

