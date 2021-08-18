Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas say a gunman fired about 50 shots at a woman as she arrived home from work, killing her.

Like she’s done so many times before, 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan pulled into her driveway Tuesday morning after work, but then, 50 shots were fired toward her. She died within moments.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether Duncan was the intended target.

Timothy Richard grew up with Duncan, and they have a son together. He was among many family members who rushed to the scene, looking for answers.

“It’s got to be something else behind this. She’s not like that. She don’t get into any altercations. Like I said, she’s a very sweet person,” he said.

As investigators catalogued the shell casings and interviewed witnesses, Rhonda Thornton, the block captain, spoke for her neighborhood. In 29 years she’s lived on the same street, the last thing she expected was a young mother to be gunned down, especially so violently.

“I feel safe living here. I never worry about closing my eyes and going to sleep – not once – so, yeah, it was kind of a shock,” she said. “We mostly have just a few things going on, maybe unlocked cars getting broken into, something being stolen out of a garage, but other than that, nothing like this.”

Deputies believe there was only one shooter involved. They are asking for more surveillance video but say a primary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one of its own officers, Zavarius Jones, 27, on a...
Off-duty Montgomery police officer arrested again for domestic violence
Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month.
Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year
The district attorney says an overnight house fire led to a woman's body being found in her...
DA: Husband accused of killing wife in Marion
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
Fred impacts
Fred makes landfall, brushes southeast Alabama

Latest News

The infusion process takes a quick 21 minutes, with an hour monitoring period.
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment is ‘the answer’ to preventing hospitalizations
There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether the young mother was...
Gunman fired about 50 shots at Texas woman killed in her garage
AHSAA holds Kickoff Classic Media Day
AHSAA holds Kickoff Classic Media Day
The Montgomery City Council voted down a proposed non-discrimination ordinance on Aug. 17, 2021.
Montgomery City Council votes down non-discrimination ordinance