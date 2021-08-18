‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Even though we are all at the edge of doing what we can do, we know we’re still going to go above and beyond,” said UAB nurse Jake Perkins. Perkins, who works on the COVID-19 unit, talked about the conditions in his unit and the recent COVID crisis. Perkins said healthcare workers will still go above and beyond because they know there is not an option not to do it.

Jake Perkins has been on the front lines at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fight against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The registered nurse is at the bedsides of patients in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at UAB Hospital.

“These people are the sickest of the sick. Unfortunately, some people die here,” Perkins said. “The majority of the people in our unit right now are on ventilators. They’re sedated. They can do nothing for themselves.”

Perkins said sometimes the patients’ smile or mannerisms will remind him of someone else. He got emotional while saying one patient reminded him of his grandmother.

During the most recent surge, he has noticed a few differences. He is seeing younger patients and more women who are pregnant. Perkins says many of the patients have not been conscious in a few weeks. “Some, as soon as they are conscious again, are asking about their family, their loved ones and asking for the vaccine.”

Perkins encourages everyone to take steps to keep themselves and the community safe, including getting vaccinated and wearing a mask. “It’s not political. No one has a political agenda here. It’s just safety. It’s just health care. We just want people to take care of themselves and of each other.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.