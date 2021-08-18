Turning up the heat with daily storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical August pattern for us in Central Alabama is back following Fred’s departure. That means heat, humidity and daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There will be some showers and storms through the end of the workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

Not every day will feature the same rain coverage, but there’s no day with a chance of rain above 50%. Nobody is guaranteed to see rain over the next week, but the chance for randomly placed showers and storms is there.

Right now we’ve got an isolated chance today followed by scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rain and storm chances. (WSFA 12 News)

Again, despite chances coming up into the 40-50% range those days, we are by no means saying you absolutely should expect rain in any particular location.

Overall coverage appears to drop a bit back into that isolated category as we round out the weekend and head into a new week.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees each day. (WSFA 12 News)

As mentioned above, it’s going to be HOT. Yesterday’s lower 90s will give way to middle 90s both today and tomorrow. Mid-90s return for Sunday and next week as well. Throw in the mugginess and it will feel like it’s in the 100s each afternoon.

Some of us will be up in the 104-107 range for peak heat indices assuming enough sunshine is realized on any given day.

Grace will become a hurricane and make landfall twice in Mexico. (WSFA 12 News)

LATEST ON THE TROPICS

We still have two other systems out in the tropics that we’re watching. Tropical Storm Grace is heading for the Yucatan Peninsula and will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a hurricane before each of its expected two landfalls in Mexico.

This will result in significant impacts in all likelihood in the form of heavy rain and flooding, high winds and storm surge.

Henri will get too close for comfort to the Northeast and New England as it becomes a hurricane. (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Storm Henri is still out near Bermuda, but it is curving back towards the United States. It’s still forecast to then move away from the East Coast, but it continues shifting closer and closer to bringing impacts to the Northeast and New England.

It certainly will need to be watched closely as any additional westward shifts could lead to more significant impacts up there.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.