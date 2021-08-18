Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19

By KWTX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Two unborn babies died after their mother tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy.

KWTX reports the deaths happened July 20, but officials at the health district had only received the death certificates this week as they had to be verified by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Today was a gut punch, this has been probably one of the toughest days that we’ve had to go through,” said Kelly Craine, Public Information Officer at the Waco-McLennan County Health District. “It’s hard to talk about, this one is truly a tragic loss.”

It is unclear how far along the twins were when they died due to privacy laws. It is also unclear if the mother had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

She has since recovered.

“Talk to your OB about getting vaccinated,” Craine said. “COVID has caused such loss of life, and the vaccine is safe and effective. We know that pregnant women are very concerned about protecting their babies ... it’s very important for pregnant women that they stay healthy, so have this conversation with your OB.”

The increased spread of the highly contagious delta variant, low vaccination rates among pregnant women, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant women make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever, according to the health district.

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry found no increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 women who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the health district said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
Jarvarus Williams and Arielle Glanton were arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.
Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun
Dimitri McKee passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. He was a senior at Lee High School.
Remembering Dimitri McKee: Family opens up about loss of Lee football player
The Red Tails Classic and Labor Day Classic will proceed as planned with health and safety...
Montgomery cancels all HBCU Classic Weekend events except football games
According to leaders at Baptist Health, all of their ICU beds are full across their three area...
‘This is a crisis’: ICU beds full across Baptist Health

Latest News

People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti’s earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals
Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday.
Turning up the heat with daily storm chances
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California