Vaughan Regional Medical Center holding more vaccine clinics

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The new delta variant seems to be getting lots of people’s attention. That’s why one west Alabama medical center will hold not one but two vaccine clinics and then sponsor a weekly vaccine drop-in until further notice.

Back in the spring, Vaughan Regional Medical Center conducted drive-thru vaccine clinics at Bloch Park in Selma.

And now, another round. This time it will be a walk-in type setup. It starts at 10 a.m. this Thursday inside the medical tower at Vaughan Regional.

“I think people now are seeing the effect of the delta variant, what it’s doing to their friends and their family,” said Vaughan Regional Medical Center CEO David McCormack.

Another chance to get the arm shot, another opportunity to get ahead of a lingering virus that just won’t fade away. One thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine are available. More can be ordered if necessary.

“What really pushed this is what’s happening around the country,” said McCormack.

The vaccine clinic this week is coming on the heels of what’s happening at Vaughan Regional. Medical center leaders say close to 20 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. The overwhelming majority were unvaccinated.

The vaccine clinic on Thursday will also be the start of weekly vaccine clinics for those who can’t make it this week.

“We will be doing every week to allow the community an opportunity to still get vaccinated,” said Vaughan Regional Medical Center’s communications and marketing director, Collins Pettaway, lll.

Sandwiching in between this week and next Thursday will be another vaccine drop-in. It’s set for next Tuesday at the same location but different hours. It will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. But keep in mind the clinic on that day will only be a one-time event.

“We have people’s attention now,” said McCormack.

Based on the data he’s seen, McCormack estimates 60% of the people in Dallas County have been vaccinated. The aim is to go higher starting this week.

“80%, I believe, was the goal,” said Pettaway.

Medical center officials say the drop-in clinic vaccines are not restricted to Dallas County. It’s available for all. The only requirement you need is a valid ID.

In a related matter to COVID-19, medical center officials say they’ve temporarily suspended visitations at the hospital until further notice.

