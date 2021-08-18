Vaughan Regional Medical Center suspends visitations

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughan Regional Medical Center is temporarily suspending visitations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and transmissions in the county.

The no-visitor policy, effective immediately, applies to all inpatient units and outpatient areas.

“As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said Vaughan Regional CEO David McCormack. “We continue to take all of the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, and we want to reassure our communities that it is still safe to come to our hospitals and clinics should you or your family need care.”

Exceptions to the no-visitor policy include:

Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent or guardian only.

Obstetric patients will be allowed to have one support person with them for their entire hospital visit.

Limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life care and medical necessity as determined by the care team.

The hospital says COVID-19 patients are isolated and there is a universal masking policy in place.

“We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for many in our community, and we apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. However, we feel these protective measures are necessary for the health and safety of our patients and team. Our team, along with our community partners, are monitoring COVID-19 closely, and we will reassess and adjust the visitor policy as the number of positive cases declines locally and when we feel it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” McCormack said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.