Vigil held on first anniversary of Montgomery teen’s shooting death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee had just started her freshman year of high school when she was fatally shot on Aug. 17, 2020. On Aug. 17, 2021, her family and friends gathered at Oak Park in her memory.

They held a balloon release and vigil to honor the student taken from them too soon.

Ceyeria’s mother Ashley Lee said she wants her daughter’s life to be remembered, but also wants to keep other parents from this pain.

“I don’t want any parent to feel the way I do. It’s not something that’s ever going to go away,” said Ashley Lee. “This celebration is of life. We’re basically just celebrating her life, but we just got to keep these kids, we’ve got to keep the guns away from them. She was shot and killed for no reason. There was no purpose behind my 13-year-old daughter, who was a straight-A student in high school, there was no purpose for her to be gone.”

Andie Dollerson was charged with manslaughter in the shooting. He was 17 at the time.

His case has been bound over to a grand jury.

