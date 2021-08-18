Advertise
‘We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now’: Dr. Saag on COVID crisis

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhausted, frustrated, angry. These are some of the adjectives UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag used to describe how healthcare workers across Alabama are feeling as they deal with the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He said he and other healthcare workers are frustrated with the lack of the ability of people across the state to come together on this issue.

Saag said, “We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now.”

Dr. Saag and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo were part of a webinar Wednesday hosted by the Alabama House Democratic Caucus.

Saag said lawmakers and others need to bury the politics. He said this COVID situation is a crisis and any approach that falls short of addressing this as a crisis is, in Saag’s opinion, a dereliction of duty on the part of elected officials.

Marrazzo and Saag both said Alabama’s healthcare system is being stretched incredibly thin with thousands of people in the hospital with COVID-19. The doctors said the strain means healthcare in other areas will be affected. Saag said people are not going to receive the type of care they are used to in the emergency room right now.

Dr. Marrazzo said it’s important for everyone to know the Delta variant is different. She said it’s not the same virus as COVID-19.

She said we knew children got COVID-19 before, but they usually did fine - Delta is different. There are about 40 children in the hospital as of August 18, and Marrazzo said two of those are toddlers under the age of 2 and they are very sick and on a ventilator.

Saag said the only way out of the COVID crisis is for every citizen in Alabama to be vaccinated. He also said masks work and children should be wearing them at schools.

