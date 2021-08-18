Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

White House vaccinations coordinator to meet with Ala. health leaders

Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House vaccinations coordinator, will meet with health leaders...
Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House vaccinations coordinator, will meet with health leaders in Alabama on Aug. 19-20, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is getting a visit from the White House’s vaccinations coordinator this week.

Dr. Bechara Choucair will meet with local public health officials, health system leaders and clinicians Thursday and Friday.

Choucair will hear about the state’s successes and challenges with vaccinations. State and health officials will discuss how they can work with the White House to increase vaccine confidence and uptake.

“We’re actually very excited to have Dr. Bechara Choucair here. he is the White House vaccine coordinator, and we’ve had many calls with him, many conversations with him over the past several months. We just want him to understand our situation here, the hesitancy we’re encountering around vaccinations,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris. “But also to help us figure out how do we deal with access to care issues. We’re still a large rural state. There are people in our state who simply can’t get vaccinated now, even though they still want to do that in spite of all the ways that we’ve tried to make that available. So we just want to impress upon him the situations that we have here and try to get whatever resources we can get for our state.”

Alabama has been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, triggering a shortage of intensive care bed availability throughout the state.

While vaccinations have also risen, health leaders say it’s not enough, as Alabama remains among the states with the lowest vaccination rates.

The Alabama Hospital Association reported more than 2,700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide Wednesday. The state’s previous peak was 3,087 patients on Jan. 12.

More than 19,000 positive cases have been reported over the last week, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
Jarvarus Williams and Arielle Glanton were arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.
Chief: Suspect fought Millbrook police, fled despite stun gun
The HGTV couple who took on a dozen projects, transforming Wetumpka in a show seen by millions,...
HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier set for return to Wetumpka

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday.
Heat, humidity crank up
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 645K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Elmore County Board of Education/Elmore County Public Schools
Elmore County schools to require masks as COVID-19 surges in students, staff
Only about half of Alabama's nursing home staff are currently vaccinated for COVID-19. The...
Alabama Nursing Home Association reacts to Biden’s staff vaccination mandates
State health officer gives hospital, virus updates
State health officer gives hospital, virus updates