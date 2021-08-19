Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in...
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in the 3700 block of Audubon Road on Aug. 19, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Thursday morning shooting.

Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3700 block of Audubon Road around 11:40 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot.

On scene, first responders found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The exact location of the shooting is not clear, according to police, and no information was known on a motive or suspect.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
The infusion process takes a quick 21 minutes, with an hour monitoring period.
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment is ‘the answer’ to preventing hospitalizations

Latest News

A suspect is wanted after a Montgomery business was robbed Thursday.
Suspect sought after Montgomery business robbery
Heat, humidity and pop-up storm activity expected now through the weekend with less rain...
Scattered showers, storms linger as we head into the weekend
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff as man near Capitol in pickup claims he has a bomb
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 649K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases