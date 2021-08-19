1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Thursday morning shooting.

Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3700 block of Audubon Road around 11:40 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot.

On scene, first responders found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The exact location of the shooting is not clear, according to police, and no information was known on a motive or suspect.

