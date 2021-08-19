Advertise
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield Police Department is investigating after they say a 14-year-old was struck and killed while riding a go-kart late Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Jesse Bell says the incident happened at 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Bell says the child was riding a go-kart when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle that struck the boy is cooperating with police.

Midfield City Schools Superintendent Dr. Shun Williams released a statement about the incident late Wednesday evening.

In the statement, the boy was identified as Josiah Scott, an eighth grader at Rutledge Middle School.

You can read the statement from Dr. Williams below:

We are heartbroken after learning about the loss of one of our students. Josiah Scott was an 8th grader at Rutledge Middle School. He passed away Wednesday evening after the four wheeler he was riding was hit by a vehicle.

Our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve the sudden and tragic loss of his young life. Rutledge Middle School is arranging counseling services for students and teachers who need help processing any emotional distress they may be experiencing from this news. Midfield City Schools is a close-knit system, and a loss of this nature hits deeply within our hearts.

We are currently reaching out to the family to offer our support. Out of respect to the student’s family and to allow them time to process this news, no further statements will be provided at this time.

