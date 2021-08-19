2 convicted in 2017 Bibb Correctional Facility fatal stabbing

BRENT, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men involved in a fatal stabbing at Bibb Correctional Facility have been convicted of murder.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Roderck DeLaune and Dominque Covin were found guilty.

The incident happened in 2017 when DeLaune, Covin and two other inmates attacked two inmates. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Cedric Jerome Robinson died. The second inmate attacked had non-life-threatening injuries.

The other inmates involved, Anthony Bright and Byron Epps, are facing capital murder charges. The four suspects were originally sentenced to prison on robbery convictions.

Jackson said Covin was sentenced to 30 years in prison, while DeLaune will have a pre-sentence investigation report before sentencing.

