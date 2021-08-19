Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

8 in ICU at children’s hospital, many too young to be vaccinated

Avery Mitchell is in the ICU at Children's of Mississippi.
Avery Mitchell is in the ICU at Children's of Mississippi.(Children's of Mississippi)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children’s of Mississippi is one of many hospitals dealing with extra patients fighting COVID-19.

The hospital reports that eight children are currently in the ICU as of Thursday morning. Five of those children are under 12, meaning they are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

University of Mississippi Medical Center says of their patients, 28 are children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. This represents the highest number of pediatric patients at the hospital since the pandemic began.

That means children make up 20 percent of the total patients at UMMC battling COVID-19.

Every one of the children is unvaccinated.

“The best way to protect ALL of Mississippi’s kids from COVID-19 is for everyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated,” the children’s hospital’s tweet reads.

UMMC has already had to open multiple field hospitals in their parking garages to deal with the dual issue of a shortage of workers and an influx of COVID patients.

“You know, one of my worries is that the more cases that we see, the more that’s going to translate into hospitalizations and, ultimately, more severe outcomes in those children,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
The infusion process takes a quick 21 minutes, with an hour monitoring period.
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment is ‘the answer’ to preventing hospitalizations

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 649K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
Two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a...
Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot