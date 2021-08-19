Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama ACLU report says state laws contributing to more incarcerations

The ACLU study outlines how many pieces of legislation from the 2021 regular session were...
The ACLU study outlines how many pieces of legislation from the 2021 regular session were pipeline bills.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers tasked with addressing Alabama’s prison crisis are adding to the problem. That’s according to the Alabama American Civil Liberties Union. The group published its first “Statehouse-to-Prison Pipeline” report that criticizes state legislation that led to more incarcerations.

“These pipeline bills may seem innocuous, but these are only adding and contributing to what’s been an escalating crisis for years in Alabama’s prisons,” said Dillon Nettles, an ACLU of Alabama policy analyst.

A pipeline bill, according to the study, is a piece of legislation that “creates new criminal penalties and/or enhances current penalties.” The ACLU reports that during the last regular legislative session, 52 pipeline bills were signed into law.

“We should be working towards solutions that get at the root causes of crime and public safety issues,” Nettles said. “That starts with investments in education. That starts with fortifying our health care infrastructure. That starts with making meaningful investments in communities.”

The Department of Justice has sued the Alabama Department of Corrections, claiming the state has failed or refused to correct dangerous conditions within prisons.

Gov. Kay Ivey says lawmakers are at work behind the scenes to solve the problem.

“We’re still working with the legislature and I’m proud to say we’re making progress. We don’t have a final draft of legislation but they’re working hard and we’re working with them,” said Ivey. “We’re all on the same page and we’re going to fix this problem.”

There are still questions from lawmakers on when and if Ivey will call a special session on prisons this fall.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles, glitches
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited an elementary school in the Bronx on Tuesday...
US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities