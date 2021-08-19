Alabama asks for federal help as COVID hospitalizations rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hospitals are feeling the strain of treating COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,731 hospitalizations, which is a slight increase from the day before.

The state has negative 29 intensive care unit beds available. There are now at least two dozen patients being cared for in non-designated ICU areas.

That is one reason Alabama Department of Public Health officials have requested federal staffing help.

“We believe we are going to have at least some access to personnel, who can help us in one or two locations. I don’t have more details than that yet, except to say that we do expect to see some personnel. It’s not clear how much that’s going to add. We have needs for a lot of different people. You know, every state in the country is dealing with this right now. There’s just not a lot of available staff out there,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris.

ADPH has submitted two requests for resources for IV therapy, IV therapy teams and federal staff. Currently, these resource requests are being worked on at FEMA. There are no quarantines

Every county in Alabama except Choctaw County reported high levels of community transmission, according to ADPH’s risk map.

