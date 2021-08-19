Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available
The infusion process takes a quick 21 minutes, with an hour monitoring period.
Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment is ‘the answer’ to preventing hospitalizations

Latest News

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
In a remote area of hard-hit Haiti, the central government has yet to send any help after...
Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake’s deaths pass 2K