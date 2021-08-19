Dallas County hospital holds drop-in vaccine clinic

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -Dallas County inched closer to reaching its COVID-19 vaccination goal Thursday.

As a follow-up to our story on Wednesday, Vaughan Regional Medical Center leaders say 20 people stopped by to get their shot most of them for the first time.

The goal is to get 80% of its population to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

A second vaccination clinic is scheduled at the same location next Tuesday from 9 to 4 at the medical tower next door to the medical center.

