Dallas County hospital holds drop-in vaccine clinic

Medical center leaders will hold drop-in vaccine clinics in the medical tower starting Thursday...
Medical center leaders will hold drop-in vaccine clinics in the medical tower starting Thursday at 10 a.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -Dallas County inched closer to reaching its COVID-19 vaccination goal Thursday.

As a follow-up to our story on Wednesday, Vaughan Regional Medical Center leaders say 20 people stopped by to get their shot most of them for the first time.

The goal is to get 80% of its population to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

A second vaccination clinic is scheduled at the same location next Tuesday from 9 to 4 at the medical tower next door to the medical center.

