Elmore County hopes to avoid virtual school with new mask mandate

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The superintendent for the Elmore County public school district has handed down a mandate for thousands of students and employees in grades 3 through 12 to wear masks.

It’s assignment number one for now. Put on the mask. No debate, no discussion. It’s a mandate 11th-graderTaylor Gunn had no problems complying with.

“It just seems like it’s the best of protection for us now,” He said.

Neither did his classmate, Bjorn Bray, who is also an 11th-grader at Wetumpka High School.

“Nobody complained. As far as I know, everybody wore masks. All my friends did,” said Bray.

Superintendent Richard Dennis felt he had no choice. In less than a week, 78 students tested positive for the virus, along with 14 employees.

“But when you’re in close quarters, we’re going to try to protect everybody involved,” said Dennis.

Dennis says he’s not trying to win a popularity contest, saying the situation is what it is. All he’s trying to do, he says, is avoid what happened last year.

“We’ve done the school base virtual from our administration and faculties and staff. That was not a success,” Dennis said.

And speaking of last year, the numbers tell the story. More than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19. There were 4,000 sent home because of direct contact, and out of the 15 public schools in Elmore County, four went virtual for short periods.

“We have evidence to prove that it was not a success,” said Dennis.

“Sometimes teachers might have to speak up more,” Gunn said.

Gunn and Bray admitted wearing the mask all day, class after class, was somewhat annoying, but they both take a philosophical view on the matter.

“If it does help, then good for us, and if it doesn’t, at least we tried,” Bray said.

It’s all part of the effort to get ahead of the virus that just won’t quit.

Elmore County has more than 11,000 students enrolled in its public schools with around 1,300 employees.

With this mask mandate, the Elmore County school district has joined a growing list of schools in our area mandating the very same thing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.