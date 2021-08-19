Friday Night Football Fever kicks off 30th season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The high school football season is kicking off this week, and that means it’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team will be traveling across Fever country to bring you all the action.
And, this season is the 30th anniversary of the Fever.
The season kicks off Thursday with a few games, but the season kicks into high gear with dozens of games Friday.
Thursday night games:
- Tallassee vs. Reeltown
- Bullock Co. vs. Notasulga
- Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Autuaga Academy
- Lee-Scott vs. Chambers
- Southside Selma vs. Francis Marion
Friday night games:
- BB Comer vs. Montgomery Catholic
- St. James vs. Montgomery Academy
- Bob Jones vs. Dothan at Cramton Bowl
- Prattville vs. Wetumpka
- JU Blacksher vs. Luverne
- Maplesville vs. Highland Home
- Billingsley vs. Prattville Christian
- Selma vs. Stanhope Elmore
- Macon East vs. Lowndes Academy
- Callaway vs. Opelika
- Park Crossing vs. Auburn
- Valley vs. Beauregard
- Georgiana vs. Lanett
- Straughn vs. Pleasant Home
