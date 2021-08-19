Friday Night Football Fever kicks off 30th season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The high school football season is kicking off this week, and that means it’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team will be traveling across Fever country to bring you all the action.

And, this season is the 30th anniversary of the Fever.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

The season kicks off Thursday with a few games, but the season kicks into high gear with dozens of games Friday.

Thursday night games:

Tallassee vs. Reeltown

Bullock Co. vs. Notasulga

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Autuaga Academy

Lee-Scott vs. Chambers

Southside Selma vs. Francis Marion

Friday night games:

BB Comer vs. Montgomery Catholic

St. James vs. Montgomery Academy

Bob Jones vs. Dothan at Cramton Bowl

Prattville vs. Wetumpka

JU Blacksher vs. Luverne

Maplesville vs. Highland Home

Billingsley vs. Prattville Christian

Selma vs. Stanhope Elmore

Macon East vs. Lowndes Academy

Callaway vs. Opelika

Park Crossing vs. Auburn

Valley vs. Beauregard

Georgiana vs. Lanett

Straughn vs. Pleasant Home

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.