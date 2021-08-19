Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: St. James Trojans

By Stephen Gunter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite having a young team in 2020, the St. James Trojans still made the 4A playoffs and finished with a 7-4 record.

The Trojans’ roster in 2020 leaned heavily on freshman and sophomores.

“We had seven starters that didn’t have a driver’s license. So we’re a little bit older. We’re really kind of a sophomore, junior team right now. It makes you real excited,” said St. James head coach Jimmy Perry.

The Trojans were able to get a lot of young players experience in 2020, and that bodes well for the future of the program.

“Last year, we had a lot of growing pains. A lot of young kids played hard but we made a lot of mistakes. Hopefully, we won’t make as many mistakes this year and be a little bit more successful,” said Perry.

St. James opens the season on Friday against Montgomery Academy.

It is a chance to pick up a big win right out of the gate.

“We are really excited. A lot of us can’t sleep at night because of how excited we are. Coach Perry told me he woke up at 4 o’clock in the morning yesterday. So we are really excited,” said senior linebacker Clayton Craft.

The Trojans and MA Eagles kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Montgomery Academy.

