Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama runs special recruitment promotion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Back to school means back to Troop! It’s recruitment season for the Girl Scouts!

Thursday only, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is running a special promotion. Every new girl who signs up will get her membership for free!

At Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to stand up, speak up, and take the lead is never far away. Girl Scouts help discover the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) ™ in her and watch her shine again and again.

This year, Girl Scouts of Southern ALABAMA added 28 brand NEW badges! From Cookie Business to Math in Nature, these girls will be able to make their own choices about how they want to influence the world through hands-on learning and real-life problem-solving.

For more information on how to become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutssa.org or call 800-239-6636.

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls 5-17 years old in 30 counties around the state.

