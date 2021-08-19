Advertise
Man killed in Montgomery wreck on Birmingham Highway

Montgomery police say a man was killed in a wreck on Birmingham Highway near Trinity Road on...
Montgomery police say a man was killed in a wreck on Birmingham Highway near Trinity Road on Aug. 18, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal Wednesday afternoon wreck in Montgomery is under investigation.

Montgomery police say a Dodge Caravan and Volvo 6x4 collided on Birmingham Highway near Trinity Road.

The Dodge’s driver sustained life-threatening injures and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police identified him as Joe Caldwell, 84, of Union Springs.

The Volvo’s driver was not injured.

Police did not release further information about the wreck.

