Man killed in Montgomery wreck on Birmingham Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal Wednesday afternoon wreck in Montgomery is under investigation.

Montgomery police say a Dodge Caravan and Volvo 6x4 collided on Birmingham Highway near Trinity Road.

The Dodge’s driver sustained life-threatening injures and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police identified him as Joe Caldwell, 84, of Union Springs.

The Volvo’s driver was not injured.

Police did not release further information about the wreck.

